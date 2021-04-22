Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $403.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $402.00 to $403.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.74.

NYSE:CP traded up $11.75 on Thursday, reaching $367.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,283. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $214.54 and a 12-month high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.44.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

