Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$511.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$511.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$500.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.
CP stock traded up C$14.96 on Thursday, reaching C$458.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$443.23. The firm has a market cap of C$61.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$302.33 and a 12-month high of C$489.37.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
