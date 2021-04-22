Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$511.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$511.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$500.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded up C$14.96 on Thursday, reaching C$458.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$443.23. The firm has a market cap of C$61.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$302.33 and a 12-month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.