Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$525.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$540.00 to C$525.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$500.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$484.08.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$12.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$456.21. The company had a trading volume of 314,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$465.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$443.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37. The stock has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

