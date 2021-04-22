Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$500.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$500.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$484.08.
TSE CP traded up C$12.21 on Thursday, reaching C$456.21. 314,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$465.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$443.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$302.33 and a 12 month high of C$489.37.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
