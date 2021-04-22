Canadian Utilities (CU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU stock opened at C$34.80 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.37 and a 12 month high of C$35.95. The stock has a market cap of C$9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.26.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.75.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.