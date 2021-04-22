Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.88.

Shares of CU stock traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, reaching C$34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.26. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.37 and a 1 year high of C$35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

