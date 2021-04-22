Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.
CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.
Shares of CU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.58. The company had a trading volume of 414,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,608. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.37 and a twelve month high of C$35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,641.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
