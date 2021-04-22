Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Shares of CU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.58. The company had a trading volume of 414,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,608. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.37 and a twelve month high of C$35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,641.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

