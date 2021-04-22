Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

