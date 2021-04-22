Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 158.9% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,085. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

