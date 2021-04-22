Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,611 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,611 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.17. 2,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,455. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

