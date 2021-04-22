Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

