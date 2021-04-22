Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.46. 116,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

