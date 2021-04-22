Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $232.34. 248,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The company has a market cap of $628.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.