Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,645. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

