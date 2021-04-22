Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.24.

GOOGL traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,283.45. 17,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,869.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

