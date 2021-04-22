Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.17. 48,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

