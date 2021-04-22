Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
TGT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.17. 48,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.
TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.
In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
