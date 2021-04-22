Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 59,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

