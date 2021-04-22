Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 2.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

WRK traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,726. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.