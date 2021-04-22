Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Down 16.1%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) dropped 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 400,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 296,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.23 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

