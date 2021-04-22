Canfor (CFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (TSE:CFP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.30 per share for the quarter.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

Shares of CFP opened at C$31.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.75. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$33.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

