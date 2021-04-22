Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.
TSE CFX opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$601.46 million and a PE ratio of -26.88. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
