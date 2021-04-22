Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBGL)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 164,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 723,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL)

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. It also provides managerial services in areas of the regulated hemp and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Cannabis Global, Inc in December 2019.

