Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIH stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.