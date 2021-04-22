CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Trading Down 7.7%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.89. 243,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 254,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. Research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

