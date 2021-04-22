Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 118,144 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $5,316,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $3,973,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $801,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 382,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.