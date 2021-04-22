Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,742 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.14. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,585. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

