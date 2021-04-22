Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.08. 17,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.25 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

