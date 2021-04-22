Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,816. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average of $208.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

