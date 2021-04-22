Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.86. 461,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

