Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 207,304 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,977. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

