Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,715 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

