Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $11.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 230,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,303,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 211,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

