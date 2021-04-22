Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.46. 190,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

