Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.55 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

