Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $153.20. 69,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

