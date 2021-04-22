Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 288,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,574. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

