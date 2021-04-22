Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.76. 1,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,314. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.65 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

