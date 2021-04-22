Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

UE stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

