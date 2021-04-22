Capital One Financial Weighs in on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 161.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.