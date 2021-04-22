Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 365 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95. The company has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.14 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

