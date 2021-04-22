Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 192,016 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $80,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 79,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,059,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.