CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Declares $0.12 Annual Dividend

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CapitaLand stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.10. CapitaLand has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CapitaLand in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

