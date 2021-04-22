Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Capstead Mortgage worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,683 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.