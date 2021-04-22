Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.16

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 99167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSFFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.