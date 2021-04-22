Carbon Achieves Market Cap of $6.62 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Carbon has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $242,531.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00270451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.00967854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,463.57 or 1.00163090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00645191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

