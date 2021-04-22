Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.