CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $553,615.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049489 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.