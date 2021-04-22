Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $21,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,360,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,294,740.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,418. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

