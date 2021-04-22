CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 5.9% Higher

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 18,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,667,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $783.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 363.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

