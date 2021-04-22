Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE:CRS opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.